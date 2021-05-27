Advertisement

Texas A&M student advocating for medical marijuana, hopeful for legislative outcome

By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M University student has been advocating during the 2021 legislative session to expand the Compassion Use Program (CUP).

Tuesday, HB1535 passed the Senate 31-0 with some amendments and will be sent back to the House to agree or disagree with the amendments made by the Senate. If the bill doesn’t get sent to the conference committee it will head straight to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

Julia Patterson, who has suffered from epilepsy since the age of 5 has been seizure-free for three years thanks to the help of CBD oil.

“I am living proof that this medicine works. I went from 200 seizures a day to none in two months because of this medication and I’m grateful that this program exists,” said Patterson.

Patterson says her experience is why she’s hoping lawmakers will loosen restrictions on medical marijuana.

“All I ever wanted was to have the opportunity at a normal life and that’s what I’ve been doing this legislative session, advocating for others to have that same opportunity that I was so generously afforded through CBD oil and that’s really what HB1535 does,” said Patterson.

The current CUP guidelines limit who qualifies for the program and how much THC a patient can have.

Patterson has been advocating for changes to the program that includes:

  • Removing restrictions on qualifying conditions: Put the power to prescribe life-changing medicine into doctors’ hands.
  • Eliminating the THC cap: Optimizing cannabinoid levels for various symptoms will ensure more patients get the relief they need without suffering unnecessary side effects.
  • Expand CUP recommended insurance coverage for fertility preservation services for cancer patients who are young adults.

However, the amendments made the Senate only allow THC levels to cap at 1 percent instead of the original request of 5 percent, and allows all cancer patients and those with PTSD to qualify.

Patterson says although changes have been made to the original bill they’re headed in the right direction.

“HB 1535 might be a smaller step than what we hoped for initially but I am grateful for the step it is taking and for the families that will be impacted by this,” said Patterson.

