Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Three roasts from 12th Man Coffee project benefits small famrers

A branch of Texas A&M AgriLife is making three blends of coffee to benefits small farmers in Central America and honor Aggie traditions.
By Alex Bukoski, Kerry Halladay and Texas Water Resources Institute
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Center for Coffee Research and Education — a program of the Norman Borlaug Institute for International Agriculture of Texas A&M AgriLife — recently announced the 12th Man Coffee project. The project involves three Texas A&M University-branded roasts. The roasts honor Aggie traditions and support small coffee farmers in Central America and the coffee center itself.

The 12th Man Coffee project coffees will be available in 9 oz. bags in select Texas retailers beginning in June. Texans can purchase the coffee at H-E-B, Brookshire Brothers, and the Stella Hotel in the Bryan-College Station area, as well as some H-E-B stores in Houston.

The Center for Coffee Research and Education focuses on research into improved coffee genetics and processing. In recent years, the program has helped disseminate a vigorous hybrid coffee plant that produces disease-resistant high-quality coffee beans with higher productivity and resistance to higher temperatures.

The 12th Man Coffee project is a partnership between the Center for Coffee Research and Education, What’s the Buzz Coffee Company in College Station, and several small coffee farmers in Guatemala. The offering includes medium roast “12th Man Coffee,” medium-dark roast “Midnight Yell” and light roast “Howdy Blend.”

The “12th Man Coffee” roast includes beans sourced from 12 different small farms to represent the spirit of the Aggie tradition of the 12th Man.

The 12th Man Coffee project includes the medium roast 12th Man Blend, the medium-dark Midnight...
The 12th Man Coffee project includes the medium roast 12th Man Blend, the medium-dark Midnight Yell Blend, and the light Howdy Blend.(Laura McKenzie/Texas A&M AgriLife Marketing and Communications)

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Michael Hahn
Suspect identified in fatal shooting of Waller County volunteer firefighter
It happened around 6:00 a.m. on FM 2549 east of Hearne.
DPS: Hearne man killed after pickup truck hits tree
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Storms moving in Friday night/early Saturday could be capable of heavy rain and strong winds.
Next round of storms possible Friday into Saturday
Lopez says many of the M.I.P. citations CSPD officers issue are in the Northgate area, although...
Minor in possession citations in College Station have already surpassed the total number issued last year

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott and other state officials honored the national champion Sam Houston State...
Treat of the Day: Bearkat football honored at state capitol
SkillsUSA State Contest
Treat of the Day: College Station ISD students win big at SkillsUSA State Contest
SHSU senior Garet Rose got to hold Sam Houston State's NCAA FCS football national championship...
Treat of the Day: Sam Houston State University student goes viral
Both the A&M Consolidated High School newspaper staff (left), and the College Station High...
Treat Of the Day: CSISD newspapers ranked among best in state