Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: JD

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - JD is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 28, 2021. The cutie is two years old. He is neutered and ready go home to his new family.

If you’re interested in adopting sweet JD, you can fill out an application form here or at the shelter during their regular business hours.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.