Rain/storm chance continues Friday, quieter holiday weekend

A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for much of the area until 7pm.

Friday morning has started quietly enough for most - a few showers early across our northern counties, while the rest of us sweat it out in the mid to upper 70s and a LOT of humidity. We could see this blossom into more showers and a couple storms through late morning, but coverage, overall, looks on the 50% to lower side. We should then have a sizable break in activity through the remainder of the afternoon, though a stray storm will be possible.

Storms will continue through a little bit of our evening plans - but the consensus with most high resolution data is that the weekend will be mainly quiet. That said, can’t rule out some additional showers/storms through the day Saturday, then again in an isolated fashion on Memorial Day Monday. Bottom line: Once we get past this severe potential this afternoon/evening, the chance for severe weather drastically goes down through the weekend, with subtly drier, less humid air to work with for a couple days before we likely transition back to soggy next week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 87. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms expected by evening. Low: 69. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms. High: 82. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 68. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.