BBB warns of increased scams over Memorial Day weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Memorial Day is this weekend, which means many people will be preparing for the unofficial start of summer. It is also a time to honor those who have lost their lives for our country.

Unfortunately, scammers use this time of year to take advantage of victims in a variety of schemes with a patriotic or military approach.

In 2020, active-duty service members lost more than $190,000 to scammers across the United States, according to reports generated by BBB Scam Tracker. Veterans across the nation were impacted to an even greater degree, with over $270,000 lost to fraudulent business practices. While the vast majority of money was lost to online purchase scams, employment, COVID-19, and phishing scams were also prevalent. Additionally, 49 percent of veteran and active-duty scam victims were over the age of 55.

BBB’s Military Line provides free resources, such as financial literacy information, access to BBB services, Scam Alerts, and complaint and dispute resolution for all branches of the U.S. military.

First News at Four talked to the vice president of communications for the Better Business Bureau, Heather Massey, about how to avoid scams this holiday weekend.

She says scams happen all the time but even moreso during Memorial Day weekend.

“Well scammers come out of the woodwork, all the time but, unfortunately, no one is off-limits,” Massey explained, “so they do target our military, they offer fake loans that have really high interest rates or promise a really great return car sales are also really big around this time of year, they might seem like they’re great deals for our military and our veterans, but really what they’re doing is just taking advantage.”

Some of the tips she shared are summarized below.

BBB warns of the following scams that are typically directed at service members:

High-priced military loans - Advertisements for loans that promise a guarantee, instant approval, or no credit check will often come with hidden fees and extremely high-interest rates. Remember that legitimate lenders will never guarantee a loan before you apply, and loans that require an upfront fee are likely a scam.

Veterans’ benefits buyout plans - This buyout plan will offer a cash payment in exchange for a disabled veteran’s future benefits or pension payments. The cash amount is only about 30-40% of what the veteran is entitled to. These buyout plans can be structured in several different ways, so research thoroughly before signing anything over.

Fake rental properties - Stolen photos of legitimate rental properties are used in advertisements that promise military discounts and other incentives. Service members will have to pay a fee via wire transfer for security payments or a key to the property – in the end they will receive nothing.

Misleading car sales - Websites posting classified ads will offer false discounts for military personnel or claim to be from soldiers who need to sell their vehicle fast since they have been deployed. Upfront fees will be required via wire transfer, or the vehicle will have problems after purchase.

Expensive life insurance policies - Members of the military are often the targets of high pressured sales pitches that offer unnecessary, expensive life insurance policies. Solicitors may make false statements regarding the benefits that these policies offer.

Tips to avoid scams:

Do your research - Get as much information as you can about a business or charity before you pay or donate. A good start to your search would be to check out a business’ BBB Business Profile and/or see if the BBB has a report on the charity.

Never wire transfer money to anyone you don’t know - Money sent via wire transfer is practically impossible to track. Pay or donate by credit card whenever possible, since you can dispute charges more easily.

Protect your computer - Don’t click on the links within unsolicited emails. Don’t enter personal information on unfamiliar websites. Make sure that you have updated anti-virus software installed and use a firewall at all times.

Put an Active Duty alert on your credit reports when deployed - Doing so will minimize the risk of identity theft because creditors and businesses cannot issue or grant credit until verifying identity.

Tips before making a charitable donation:

Get the charity’s exact name - With so many charities in existence, mistaken identity is a common problem.

Avoid heart-wrenching appeals - It’s not a wise choice to make a high pressure decision. You always have the choice to ask for information about an organization and the decide whether or not to give.

Check the website for basics - A charity’s mission, program, and finances should be easily accessible on its website. If not, check for a report at Give.org.

Find out if the charity meets BBB Charity Standards. Check for a report at the website of the BBB Wise Giving Alliance.

Check with state government officials. In about 40 states, charities are required to register to solicit, usually with either the office of the attorney general or the secretary of state.

More information:

To track and report scams in your area, visit BBB Scam Tracker

For information on businesses and charities you can trust, visit us at BBB.org.

