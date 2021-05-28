Brazos County emergency response officials launch new database aimed to reduce response times

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -In emergency situations, time is everything. It can be the difference between life and death. Brazos County 911 has teamed up with rural emergency service districts throughout Brazos County to form a new database that collects vital information of homeowners.

The 911 dispatch center wants to update its database with crucial or supplemental information like gate codes, emergency contacts, directors on how to access the house or property and any other information that could be useful should there be an emergency.

Brazos County Emergency District No. 2 Captain Rick Wagner says, often first responders in rural areas run into situations where they have to dismantle a resident’s gate to get onto the property because they were not provided the gate code during the initial 911 call. In some cases, Wagner says these situations could add an additional 10 minutes to reach you or your property, which could result in property loss or death.

He says the system currently in place requires first responders to place a phone call back to the 911 dispatch center for them to reach out to the homeowner, which in some cases Wagner says is not always ideal. Wagner says there are cases where first responders don’t have a reliable cell signal and the information that may be requested is too sensitive to request over police and fire scanners which the general public has access to.

The new database was created by Brazos County 911 Associate Director Laura Blackburn. She says this system will make it easier to relay vital information to first responders at the time of the call. Blackburn says information collected for the database is no different from the information already being collected, but says it’s just a new way to collect it. Only personnel in upper management of the 911 communications center will have the information and steps have been taken to make sure information is secure at all times.

