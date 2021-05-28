Brazos Hub administers last round of second doses June 3

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The last day for the Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub to administer second doses will be Thursday, June 3.

According to hub officials, they had been experiencing an 8-12 percent no show rate for second doses, but last week they had more people show up than appointments scheduled. They expect that same thing to occur on June 3.

Leading up to June 3, hub officials are asking first dose recipients who have not made their second dose appointments and who do not have an appointment for June 3, to call the Vaccine Hub Call Center at 979-703-1545 and request a specific appointment time.

If you received a first dose at the hub and are approaching 42 days after that dose but have not received a second dose appointment should call the Vaccine Hub Call Center to confirm an appointment time, according to hub officials.

