Central Texas attorney indicted in alleged murder-for-hire plot dies in motorcycle crash

Chelsea Tijerina died Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash in Hays County.
Chelsea Tijerina died Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash in Hays County.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco attorney Chelsea Tijerina, 34, who was under indictment in an alleged murder-for-hire plot that targeted her ex-husband, died Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash in Hays County, authorities confirmed late Friday afternoon.

Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash at around 6:35 p.m. Thursday near Ranch Road 12 and Winter Mills Parkway in Hays County.

Tijerina, a 2011 Baylor Law School graduate, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She and Waco attorney Seth Andrew Sutton were arrested in May 2020 on warrants charging solicitation of capital murder and were later released on bond.

They were indicted in August 2020 for criminal solicitation.

Sutton, an arrest warrant affidavit said, met with who turned out to be an undercover Waco police officer on May 14, 2020 and solicited the officer to murder Tijerina’s ex-husband, Marcus Daniel Beaudin, who’s also a Waco attorney.

On May 20, 2020, the affidavit says, Sutton again met with the undercover officer and “Sutton explained and exchanged ideas on the planning and execution of the murder of Marcus Beaudin.”

Sutton told the officer he would “acquire or help acquire a firearm” to be used in the killing and said he would help the undercover officer “financially to leave town after the murder,” the affidavit says.

The next day the undercover officer met with both Sutton and Tijerina “to discuss and planning and execution of the murder,” the affidavit says.

“Chelsea then provided specific information about Marcus Beaudin’s residence and how to successfully carry out the murder,” the affidavit says.

Then on May 22, 2020, Sutton provided the officer with $300 “to purchase the firearm to be used to murder Marcus Beaudin,” the affidavit says.

Woodway police arrested Beaudin, in February 2020 on a warrant charging indecency with a child.

An arrest affidavit says Beaudin was accused of “having improper sexual contact with a 10-year-old female family member on Dec. 4, 2019.

He has not been indicted and his attorney, Josh Tetens, has said he denies the allegation.

Sutton was a onetime Democratic candidate for McLennan County district attorney, but dropped out after the 2016 primary leaving Republican Barry Johnson unopposed.

He also defended some of the bikers arrested after the May 2015 shootout at Waco’s Twin Peaks restaurant.

