Advertisement

Cities, states, businesses offer big vaccine incentives

By CNN staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In some places, getting vaccinated could make you a millionaire.

Officials are trying all sorts of ways to encourage more people to get their COVID-19 shots, including lotteries with big bucks.

“I still can’t believe it. It was a crazy night,” said Abbigail Bugenske, who was Ohio’s first $1 million vaccine lottery winner. “I was screaming enough that my parents thought I was crying and that something was wrong.”

The state’s Vax-a-Million lottery has boosted vaccination rates across Ohio, and other states are taking notice.

“When other governors saw that this was working, you know, they reached out to us for information,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced $50 gift cards with every shot and $1.5 million lottery jackpots for 10 winners.

“We’re making available the largest prizes of any state in America,” Newsom said.

Next week, CVS launches a sweepstake for those getting a shot. The prizes include cash, Super Bowl tickets, a European or Caribbean cruise or a long weekend in Bermuda.

New York City will send vaccine buses to the beach this holiday weekend.

“Go, get vaccinated, hit the beach. Real simple,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Walmart is planning vaccination sites inside schools.

Nearly 40% of all Americans are now fully vaccinated, but that means 60% are not.

Still, states are reopening.

New Jersey lifted most of its mask mandates this week, just in time for the start of summer.

“We’ve always targeted Memorial Day as when we hoped we’d be able to take our strongest steps on the path back to a fully open New Jersey,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Michael Hahn
Suspect identified in fatal shooting of Waller County volunteer firefighter
It happened around 6:00 a.m. on FM 2549 east of Hearne.
DPS: Hearne man killed after pickup truck hits tree
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Storms moving in Friday night/early Saturday could be capable of heavy rain and strong winds.
Next round of storms possible Friday into Saturday
Lopez says many of the M.I.P. citations CSPD officers issue are in the Northgate area, although...
Minor in possession citations in College Station have already surpassed the total number issued last year

Latest News

Steven Davenport went missing on Tuesday, May 26.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office issues CLEAR Alert for missing senior
response
Brazos County emergency response officials launch new database aimed to reduce response times
consolidated
Lasting legacy left at A&M Consolidated High School with Centennial Plaza
hearne
Hearne ISD finishes school year after challenges with pandemic, facility damage after winter storm
A man looks at a memorial at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of...
Sheriff: Rail yard shooter had gun, ammo stockpile at house