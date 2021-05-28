Advertisement

College Station evens playoffs series with Friendswood

By John Wilson
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station baseball team beat Friendswood 10-6 Thursday night in game two of a best of three Class 5A Regional Semifinal series at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The series is now tied 1-1.

College Station scored four runs in the first inning to jump out to a 4-1 lead. The Cougars led 6-2 in the fourth inning when Isaiah Winkler hits a grand slam home run for Friendswood to tie the game. College Station would score a run in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead and then add three more runs in the fifth inning.

Game three of the series will be played Saturday night at Cy Falls High School. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

