College Station pet stores no longer allowed to sell puppy mill puppies

The city passed a humane pet store ordinance, the 8th city in Texas to do so
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station just passed an ordinance that prohibits the sale of puppy mill puppies in pet stores. This makes College Station the eighth city in Texas to pass a humane pet store ordinance, according to The Humane Society of the United States- Texas.

“Congratulations to our HSUS Humane Policy Volunteer Leader Judy Webb LeUnes, Wienerspiel, and the incredible advocates who worked tirelessly to ensure that that puppy mill puppies are not sold in pet stores in College Station! And special thank you to Assistant Police Chief Chris Perkins for championing this important work,” HSUS said in a Facebook post.

BREAKING NEWS! Last night, City of College Station - Government became the 8th city in Texas to pass a humane pet store...

Posted by The Humane Society of the United States - Texas on Friday, May 28, 2021

