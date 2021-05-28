Advertisement

Early Surge Carries No. 5 Sam Houston over No. 4 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Sam Houston Baseball
Sam Houston Baseball(KBTX)
By Southland Conference
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. – With the team’s second-straight three-homer game, No. 5 Sam Houston eliminated No. 4 Texas A&M Corpus Christi by a 14-2 margin on Friday morning at the 2021 Southland Conference Baseball Tournament, presented by GeoSurfaces.

For the second time in as many days, Jack Rogers put a ball into the right-field parking lot after turning on an 0-2 pitch to put the Bearkats on the board in the opening half inning. SHSU made it a five-spot in the first inning as Wes Folse’s drive to right-center got down for a two-run double later in the frame.

The Bearkats put the pedal down in the following inning, starting with a two-run home run from Blake Faecher, his second of the tournament off the Islanders’ Jaime Ramirez. All three of Faecher’s long balls this season have come against A&M-Corpus Christi. SHSU added another as Trent Touchet came around to score after a throwing error on Jackson Loftin’s grounder to third.

The third inning brought another set of Bearkat runs after Colton Cowser slapped a two-run double through the left side to drive in Anthony MacKenzie and Folse and make it a double-digit advantage.

SHSU piled on with four more in the sixth by way of a Faecher sac fly, a Touchet RBI double and a two-run blast from Jackson Loftin, his first of the season. The Bearkats ran their home run tally to 13 in the last seven games.

Keeping the Islanders off the scoreboard for 5.1 innings until a two-run Mike Williams home run in the sixth, Coltin Atkinson (6-1) struck out seven without a walk and scattered six hits over seven frames to pick up the win. The freshman righty pounded the strike zone all morning with 64 strikes on 93 pitches.

Cassius Shy (0-5) suffered the loss with five runs on three hits with just one out in the first before he was pulled.

Sam Houston advances to face top-seeded Abilene Christian at 4 p.m. CT Friday.

Most Read

Joshua Michael Hahn
Suspect identified in fatal shooting of Waller County volunteer firefighter
It happened around 6:00 a.m. on FM 2549 east of Hearne.
DPS: Hearne man killed after pickup truck hits tree
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Storms moving in Friday night/early Saturday could be capable of heavy rain and strong winds.
Next round of storms possible Friday into Saturday
Lopez says many of the M.I.P. citations CSPD officers issue are in the Northgate area, although...
Minor in possession citations in College Station have already surpassed the total number issued last year

Latest News

A&M
Kick Times for Texas A&M Football’s First Three Games Announced
Rudder
Rudder’s Mitchell signs wrestling scholarship with Waldorf College
Bearkat
Bearkats honored at State Capitol
Bombers
Bombers Preview 2021 Season in Media Press Conference
Milano High School senior Ryland Kirk signed a scholarship offer from Hill College in...
Milano’s Kirk receives rodeo scholarship from Hill College