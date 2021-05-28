Early Surge Carries No. 5 Sam Houston over No. 4 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

HAMMOND, La. – With the team’s second-straight three-homer game, No. 5 Sam Houston eliminated No. 4 Texas A&M Corpus Christi by a 14-2 margin on Friday morning at the 2021 Southland Conference Baseball Tournament, presented by GeoSurfaces.

For the second time in as many days, Jack Rogers put a ball into the right-field parking lot after turning on an 0-2 pitch to put the Bearkats on the board in the opening half inning. SHSU made it a five-spot in the first inning as Wes Folse’s drive to right-center got down for a two-run double later in the frame.

The Bearkats put the pedal down in the following inning, starting with a two-run home run from Blake Faecher, his second of the tournament off the Islanders’ Jaime Ramirez. All three of Faecher’s long balls this season have come against A&M-Corpus Christi. SHSU added another as Trent Touchet came around to score after a throwing error on Jackson Loftin’s grounder to third.

The third inning brought another set of Bearkat runs after Colton Cowser slapped a two-run double through the left side to drive in Anthony MacKenzie and Folse and make it a double-digit advantage.

SHSU piled on with four more in the sixth by way of a Faecher sac fly, a Touchet RBI double and a two-run blast from Jackson Loftin, his first of the season. The Bearkats ran their home run tally to 13 in the last seven games.

Keeping the Islanders off the scoreboard for 5.1 innings until a two-run Mike Williams home run in the sixth, Coltin Atkinson (6-1) struck out seven without a walk and scattered six hits over seven frames to pick up the win. The freshman righty pounded the strike zone all morning with 64 strikes on 93 pitches.

Cassius Shy (0-5) suffered the loss with five runs on three hits with just one out in the first before he was pulled.

Sam Houston advances to face top-seeded Abilene Christian at 4 p.m. CT Friday.