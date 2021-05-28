Advertisement

Fiat Chrysler recalls big Ram trucks; wheels could fall off

FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the Ram logo at a Chrysler dealership in...
FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the Ram logo at a Chrysler dealership in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler said Friday, May 28, 2021 that it is recalling more than a half-million heavy-duty Ram trucks to fix a problem that can cause the wheels to fall off.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler said Friday that it is recalling more than a half-million heavy-duty Ram trucks to fix a problem that can cause the wheels to fall off.

The recall covers certain 2012 through 2021 Ram 3500 heavy-duty pickups, and Ram 4500 and 5500 cab-chassis vehicles, mainly in North America. The trucks have dual rear wheels and flanged lug nuts.

Fiat Chrysler, now owned by Stellantis, said some service and owner’s manuals had the wrong torque specifications for tightening the lug nuts that hold the wheels to the hubs. If the nuts were tightened too much, the wheel studs could be damaged and wheels could come off.

The company said that it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem. Fiat Chrysler says the wheels were tightened properly at the factory, so the only affected vehicles would be those that have had wheels removed for service.

Dealers will correct the manuals and inspect and replace wheel studs if needed. Owners will be notified within eight weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Michael Hahn
Suspect identified in fatal shooting of Waller County volunteer firefighter
It happened around 6:00 a.m. on FM 2549 east of Hearne.
DPS: Hearne man killed after pickup truck hits tree
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Storms moving in Friday night/early Saturday could be capable of heavy rain and strong winds.
Next round of storms possible Friday into Saturday
Lopez says many of the M.I.P. citations CSPD officers issue are in the Northgate area, although...
Minor in possession citations in College Station have already surpassed the total number issued last year

Latest News

Steven Davenport went missing on Tuesday, May 26.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office issues CLEAR Alert for missing senior
response
Brazos County emergency response officials launch new database aimed to reduce response times
consolidated
Lasting legacy left at A&M Consolidated High School with Centennial Plaza
hearne
Hearne ISD finishes school year after challenges with pandemic, facility damage after winter storm
A man looks at a memorial at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of...
Sheriff: Rail yard shooter had gun, ammo stockpile at house