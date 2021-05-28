Advertisement

Hearne hosting Public Safety Building dedication Saturday

Tours will also be happening.
The new building will open to the public May 29.
The new building will open to the public May 29.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The public can see the newest building in Downtown Hearne Saturday, with the new Public safety Building’s open house and dedication.

The project cost $8.3 million and is the new home for police, fire, city council chambers and other city offices.

”Everybody’s welcome to come out. We’re going to be doing tours from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. We will also have sandwiches and drinks. Always find that it’s better to feed people during those ceremonies. But yeah it went really well, we couldn’t be more happy,” said John Naron, Hearne City Manager.

The building is located in the 300 block of West 3rd Street in Hearne across from city hall.

Our previous story on the project is here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Michael Hahn
Suspect identified in fatal shooting of Waller County volunteer firefighter
It happened around 6:00 a.m. on FM 2549 east of Hearne.
DPS: Hearne man killed after pickup truck hits tree
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Storms moving in Friday night/early Saturday could be capable of heavy rain and strong winds.
Next round of storms possible Friday into Saturday
Lopez says many of the M.I.P. citations CSPD officers issue are in the Northgate area, although...
Minor in possession citations in College Station have already surpassed the total number issued last year

Latest News

Steven Davenport went missing on Tuesday, May 26.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office issues CLEAR Alert for missing senior
response
Brazos County emergency response officials launch new database aimed to reduce response times
consolidated
Lasting legacy left at A&M Consolidated High School with Centennial Plaza
hearne
Hearne ISD finishes school year after challenges with pandemic, facility damage after winter storm
Bryan child advocacy program noting increase in child abuse recently.
Scotty’s House seeing recent rise in child abuse cases