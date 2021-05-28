Hearne hosting Public Safety Building dedication Saturday

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The public can see the newest building in Downtown Hearne Saturday, with the new Public safety Building’s open house and dedication.

The project cost $8.3 million and is the new home for police, fire, city council chambers and other city offices.

”Everybody’s welcome to come out. We’re going to be doing tours from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. We will also have sandwiches and drinks. Always find that it’s better to feed people during those ceremonies. But yeah it went really well, we couldn’t be more happy,” said John Naron, Hearne City Manager.

The building is located in the 300 block of West 3rd Street in Hearne across from city hall.

