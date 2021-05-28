Hearne ISD finishes school year after challenges with pandemic, facility damage after winter storm

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne ISD students wrapped up the school year after dealing with many challenges.

They started their school year learning virtually during the pandemic. Then in February they had to close the high school for renovations after pipes burst during the winter storm causing millions of dollars in damage. Students returned to the high school campus earlier this month.

Superintendent Adrian Johnson tells us the students and staff have been resilient during the process. They’re already looking ahead at summer enrichment programs and summer school to overcome learning loss that happened during the pandemic.

“We believe that we were on track to perform well on the assessments prior to the pandemic so unfortunately, we’re not the only ones that suffered learning loss over this past year. The whole state did as well and we appreciate the fact and everybody understands the state put a pause on everyone’s accountability,” said Johnson.

The high school just reopened a few weeks ago after major flood damage during February’s winter storm.

“They’re making improvements with construction around here and in schools too they do help them a lot,” said Ashleigh Gandy, who was picking up three of her kids from school.

The district has been working on improving its standing with the Texas Education Agency in recent years after nearly being taken over.

Johnson said they hope to have more funding from the state and the federal government this coming school year. With that, they could add staff.

“Right now we’re in the planning stages of how we would use additional funding to help deal with the learning loss the students have and we’re going to pay real close attention to the mental health of our students and our staff and to a certain degree, to our community,” he said.

The school year may be over in Hearne, but it’s one students, staff and parents won’t forget. Graduation is Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m. in the Auxiliary Gym near the Elementary School.

TEA tells us the district does still have a conservator overseeing them .

The superintendent said Friday enrollment stayed steady at around 725 students this year. Attendance averaged around 90 percent.

