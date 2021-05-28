Lasting legacy left at A&M Consolidated High School with Centennial Plaza

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Generations of A&M Consolidated students past and present have left a lasting impact on the grounds of A&M Consolidated High School with the Centennial Plaza. The plaza was dedicated Friday and checks were also presented to the school’s centennial fund.

A semi-circle of bricks surrounded by 10 iron benches frame a centennial monument marking the Centennial Plaza next to Tigerland Stadium.

The intended purpose behind Centennial Plaza was to create a permanent space useful for students that also recognizes the school’s history.

“The plaza’s idea was to create something more permanent that was useful that students could use while at the same time recognize the history of the school, recognizing its 100 year anniversary,” said Brad Corrier, centennial committee chairman. “It was also a vehicle for raising funds for the endowment. The endowment is something more permanent, hopefully into perpetuity that will just continue to benefit the school over time.”

Two checks were presented to the A&M Consolidated High School Centinal Endowment totaling over $35,000.

“[We were able to] create a vehicle for future classes to add to that and future donors to add to that, so hopefully that will grow significantly over time,” said Corrier.

100 years from now future tigers will have the unique opportunity to crack open the time capsule that was buried at the plaza.

“I don’t know what was exactly put in it. It was put together by the students, but I do know there are some Moderna viles in it, obviously a mask, a school newspaper, and some other items including a flash drive,” said Corrier.

