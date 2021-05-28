Leon County Sheriff’s Office issues CLEAR Alert for missing senior

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - A CLEAR Alert has been issued for Steven Douglas Davenport, 64, who went missing Tuesday, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Officials believe he may be in serious danger.

He was last seen near FM 1618 and CR 2761 near Buffalo.

He is 5′6″ tall and was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt, tan shorts, and tan boots.

Anyone with information on Davenport’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749.

