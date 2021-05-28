Milano’s Kirk receives rodeo scholarship from Hill College
May. 28, 2021
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Milano High School senior Ryland Kirk signed a scholarship offer from Hill College in Hillsboro, to join the Rebel rodeo bullfighting team.
Rylan started riding bulls at an early age but after being diagnosed in 20-15 with a rare form of skin cancer he had to put those dreams on hold. As a cancer survivor, he decided to switch from defense to offense and became a bullfighter rather than a bull rider.
He plans on majoring in Animal Science.
