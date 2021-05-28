Advertisement

Rockwall sweeps Bryan in 6A Regional Championship series with 5-4 game 2 win

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WEST, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Viking softball team suffered a 5-4 loss Thursday night against Rockwall in its Class 6A Regional Championship Series ending their season with a 35-12 record.

After losing on Wednesday night to the Yellowjackets 5-3, the Lady Vikings were unable to produce a win to force a game 3 in the best of three series.

For the second game in a row, Rockwall jumped out to a first-inning lead. Elizabeth Schaefer hit a grand slam in game one and delivered another big hit with a bases-clearing triple off the wall in center. Because of a throwing error, she was able to score helping Rockwall take a 4 nothing lead.

Bryan was able to chip away at the lead and tied it at 4 on a solo home run by Alexis Rodriguez in the bottom of the 5th.

The score stayed knotted at 4 until Rockwall was able to push across a run in the top of the seventh and advanced to the Class 6A State Softball Tournament next week with a 5-4 victory.

