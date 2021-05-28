Scotty’s House seeing recent rise in child abuse cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan child advocacy center says they just experienced their busiest month in the last two years.

Cary Baker, Executive Director of Scotty’s House, says they have seen an increase in forensic interviews, CPS intakes, counseling and children and families assisted.

“This whole time we knew that at some point those kids were going to outcry,” said Baker. “They are going to tell someone that they have been abused, and they were going to come in and so that’s what’s happening.”

Baker described it as the busiest they have seen in awhile, especially as life continues to resume back to some sort of normalcy.

“Even pre-pandemic, we will see between 50 and 70 kids, and last month we did 81 forensic interviews,” said Baker.

Mark Wilson with the Department of Family Protective Services says they too have seen a similar increase.

“In the 2019, 2020 fiscal years, for example, we saw an average of close to about 120 intakes each month in Brazos County,” said Wilson. “In 2021, which started in September, those are averaging 160.”

Baker says the most notable increase has been in home violence.

“We started seeing much more severe physical abuse than we typically see,” said Baker. “We’ve also seen an increase in domestic violence because everybody is in the home, people have lost jobs, the stressors are just through the roof, and so we’ve seen that in the cases that [are] ultimately coming to the center.”

Wilson adds that a huge part of keeping kids safe, is those who report abuse. He says he is hoping as the school year ends, people continue to advocate for children’s safety.

“Reporters and advocates, foster families, adoptive families, and volunteers, that is still going to be just as important when this crisis subsides and it’s over. So we really hope people continue to stay involved,” said Wilson.

As of now, Baker says that about 50 percent of the intakes they’ve had recently are under the age of 12. As we roll into summer, Baker says she expects this increase to continue.

“I think because how many kids have not been in, we will see cases continue to rise throughout the Summer,” said Baker. “Then it’ll most likely be that in the fall, we will probably have an even better surge than we would normally expect.”

You can report child abuse anonymously by contacting the Child Abuse Hotline, or calling 1-800-252-5400.

