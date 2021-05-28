Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of the Brazos Valley

By Max Crawford and Grace Leis
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for most of the area until 2 AM. A Flood Advisory is also issued for Robertson and Leon Counties until 8:45PM.

Strong storms already have made their way into the Northwestern counties of the Brazos Valley and are moving to the south/ southeast. They are expected to move through the western part of the region including Brazos County around 6PM continuing to the south/southeast until majority of the rain is pushed out of the region by 9PM.

These storms are major lightning producers, and strong wind gusts in excess of 50mph+ have been seen with these storms. Heavy rain could produce localized flooding. Stay weather aware throughout the afternoon and keep the Pinpoint Weather App handy!

