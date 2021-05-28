Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for most of the area until 2 AM. A Flood Advisory is also issued for Robertson and Leon Counties until 8:45PM.

Strong storms already have made their way into the Northwestern counties of the Brazos Valley and are moving to the south/ southeast. They are expected to move through the western part of the region including Brazos County around 6PM continuing to the south/southeast until majority of the rain is pushed out of the region by 9PM.

These storms are major lightning producers, and strong wind gusts in excess of 50mph+ have been seen with these storms. Heavy rain could produce localized flooding. Stay weather aware throughout the afternoon and keep the Pinpoint Weather App handy!

FLOOD ADVISORY in place for Milam and West / Central Robertson Counties until 8:45pm.



Up to 1" of rain has fallen over the past 1-1.5hrs. Areas of flooding possible along the Brazos River, Little River and Pond Creek pic.twitter.com/vM0d7hsD33 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 28, 2021

