Step up your summer grilling with these great recipes
Go beyond classic favorites!
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the unofficial start of summer and for many of us it’s also time to fire up the grill. But besides the traditional hot dogs and hamburgers, the outdoor appliance can also be used for cooking so many other great dishes.
At Brew Supply Haus in College Station, they believe it’s important for people to get out of their comfort zone when it comes to grilling.
“There are so many different things and flavors and it doesn’t matter what your palate is or what your tastebuds are, there is something you can cook on that grill and there is a grill for you,” said Kristi Shryock, Co-Owner of Brew Supply Haus.
Shryock and her family personally love to cook pizzas on the grill, but they also try dishes like smokey macaroni and cheese, queso, and more.
However, if you do want to stick to traditional burgers, Shryock has a few recommendations, like utilizing ice cubes to keep the burgers moist will on the grill. they also suggest cooking burgers between 400-500 degrees. To learn more, view the video below.
If you’re looking to elevate your grilling experience, Brew Supply Haus sells all kinds of spices, grills and grill supplies. Soon the store will also be teaching cooking classes. To learn more about Brew Supply Haus, click here.
Below are some recipes Brew Supply Haus recommends people try out on the grill:
Smoked Queso
The recipe is fully customizable. Options are endless!
Ingredients:
- Grated or cubed cheese (popular favorites include Velveeta or sharp cheddar with cream cheese)
- Rotel or fresh tomatoes with green chiles
- Meat (popular favorites include brisket, taco meat, and chorizo)
- Beans
- Jalapenos
- Fresh vegetables from your garden
Directions
- Grill at around 350 degrees.
- Length of time depends on pan size.
- Stir every 15-20 minutes.
Tip: A 9x13 pan might take 45-60 minutes. Smaller pans cook faster.
Stuff Peppers with Boudin
Ingredients:
- Bell Peppers
- Boudin Sausage
Directions
- Slice pepper in half.
- Stuff with Boudin sausage.
- Grill at around 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes until pepper skins are soft and sausage cooked thoroughly
Grilled Pineapple
Ingredients:
- Pineapple
- Cinnamon sugar
Directions
- Remove skin from pineapple.
- Trim crown to work as a handle.
- Optional: sprinkle with cinnamon sugar
- Grill the whole pineapple at around 350 degrees for 45-60 minutes.
