Storms rattle through early evening hours; more possible Saturday

Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for much of the Brazos Valley until 7pm | Stormy start to the holiday weekend as activity slowly tumbles out of Central Texas & into the Brazos Valley. Evening plans? Keep them -- but know that the weather has a high chance of sending you indoors for an hour or two. General plan is for stormy weather to pass north to south across the area through 9 or 10pm (latest). Lightning, heavy rain, and strong wind 40-50mph+ will be the greatest concern. More significant storm could bring a pocket-change size hail concern and localized flooding if rainfall totals collect up between 3″ and 4″ in a short amount of time. Be sure to have your KBTX PinPoint Weather App handy through sunset.

Saturday plans as we head into this Memorial Day Weekend? Morning to early afternoon looks quiet with morning clouds breaking. By the afternoon, scattered rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible through sunset. While non-severe, localized heavy rain, lightning, and wind gusts 30-40mph are possible in stronger storms that manage to form. This round is expected to settle down by sunset, with isolated potential for a few stragglers as late as 8-10pm. Quiet Sunday ahead, with isolated rain/stray thunderstorm chance & a bit more humidity returning Monday.

Friday Night: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms end by 10pm - midnight. Low: 68. Wind: ENE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms. High: 81. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 68. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 84. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

