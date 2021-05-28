Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Bearkat football honored at state capitol

By Alex Bukoski
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston State Football team was honored yesterday at the state capitol to celebrate their win over South Dakota State in the FCS National Championship game.

The team got to meet with a number of state officials including state representative Ed Thompson and Gov. Greg Abbott.

The team got to throw the ball around with the governor and Abbott even showed off a spike inside the capitol building.

Abbott said he was proud of the team and happy they got the win, making good on a bet he made with South Dakota Gov. Kristen Noem.

Gov. Abbott bet Kristen Noem that the governor of the state with the losing team had to buy the winner a new cowboy hat.

