Voices for Children hosting sixth annual Superhero Fun Run

superhero fun run
superhero fun run(kbtx)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voices for Children is gearing up to hold their annual event, Superhero Fun Run.

The group’s executive director was on News 3 Now on Friday.

The event benefits the organization and the work they do to help support children who are currently living in foster care.

Voices for Children works to train volunteers in helping in the child welfare system, to appear for them in court during a very difficult time in the kids’ lives.

“It’s very rewarding work,” said executive director of Voices for Children, Kimberly Martinez.

This year’s Superhero Fun Run celebrates all of the heroes who look after children in our community, including those volunteers.

The event is June 12 at 6 p.m. The race starts at 7 p.m. Click here to register.

Voices for Children is also always looking for more volunteers. If you’re interested in giving back in that way, click here.

