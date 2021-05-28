Advertisement

Weekend Gardener: Summer flowers that can take the heat

By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The summer heat is coming, but your yard can still have plenty of colorful flowers!

Skip Richter with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension says you’ve got some great options that are ready to plant now.

Summer snapdragon comes in a wide variety of colors and heights.

Madagascar periwinkle has several varieties with different shapes as well.

Egyptian star flowers really thrive in direct sunlight. They also attract butterflies!

Watch the video to learn more about these fun plants.

