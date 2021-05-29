Bombers fall to Sod Squad in season opener 5-4

AMARILLO, Texas -- In the team’s foremost step toward its third-straight TCL championship, the Brazos Valley Bombers took the field for the first time Friday night in a loss against the Amarillo Sod Squad. Even without securing the win, the Bombers showed extreme potential for the rest of the season through the team’s domination on the mound.

Derek Saenz started on the rubber for the Bombers to kick off the two-game series. Mason Brandenberger, Rome Shubert, Jake Strmiska and Mitch Turner filled in for relief, solidifying the pitching rotation for the night. Overall, the bullpen recorded a successful showing, recording 12 strikeouts and giving up just one earned run.

The Sod Squad started off hot in the bottom of the first, plating a runner with a single to center field. Two errors in the second inning gave Amarillo another two runs, setting the score at 0-3.

A double into the gap in the top of the third by Brazos Valley right fielder Alex Vegara started a base-loading rally culminating in the Bombers winning back two runs. Second baseman Zane Schmidt and third baseman Troy Viola each recorded an RBI in the process.

The offensive push continued into the fourth when left fielder Ben Columbus drove in first baseman Shelby Becker with a hard ground ball straight up the middle. Flying past the diving shortstop, the hit knotted the new score at three.

A one-run push in the sixth put the Sod Squad up 3-4. Schmidt fired back a few batters later, driving in shortstop PJ Villareal to tie the game for the third time of the night.

Snagging a run off of a passed ball, the Sod Squad took the lead in the eight inning for the final time of the night, locking in a final score of 4-5.

Though a loss is disappointing, Bombers head coach James Dillard said the team is still on track to accomplish what it set out to do for the season.

“We expect to win because we are the Bombers,” Dillard said. “But most importantly, we’re here to have fun.”

The Bombers return to action Saturday, May 29 for game two of the series against the Sod Squad. Opening Day at Edible Field will follow on Thursday, June 3rd when the Baton Rouge Rougarou make the trek to the Brazos Valley. With first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. on Opening Day, fans can expect a night of fun and entertainment capped off by a firework show and a celebration of the little league teams of the Bryan-College Station area.