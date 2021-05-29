Advertisement

Brazos Valley African American Museum opens new Smithsonian exhibit

The exhibit looks at the importance of water in our society.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley African American Museum held a small reception Friday to open its new exhibit.

The exhibit is through the Smithsonian and features all the ways water plays a role in our everyday life. The exhibit flows throughout the museum.

Curator Oliver Sadberry says they helped set up the exhibit and is excited to be able to bring something so prestigious, like the Smithsonian, into the Brazos Valley.

“I challenge most people to know all that is here because there is so much here,” said Sadberry. “It really is mind-boggling how many uses there are for water and how important it is in our lives.”

The museum opens Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The exhibit will remain at the museum until July 17.

