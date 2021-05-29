Dawson Named U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Manager

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M Swimming & Diving Director of Operations Alex Dawson was selected to serve as the team manager for the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, announced by USA Swimming Saturday.

Dawson has worked in the same role for USA Swimming, most recently during the 2019 and 2017 FINA World Championships, as well as the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. He also served as a high performance consultant for the USA Swimming National Team at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Team Trials, the 2009, 2013 and 2014 USA World Championship Trials and the 2013 World University Games.

A four-year letterwinner at A&M, Dawson has held his position of director of operations for both the men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams since graduating in 2007.