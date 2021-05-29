Advertisement

Dawson Named U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Manager

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M Swimming & Diving Director of Operations Alex Dawson was selected to serve as the team manager for the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, announced by USA Swimming Saturday.

Dawson has worked in the same role for USA Swimming, most recently during the 2019 and 2017 FINA World Championships, as well as the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. He also served as a high performance consultant for the USA Swimming National Team at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Team Trials, the 2009, 2013 and 2014 USA World Championship Trials and the 2013 World University Games.

A four-year letterwinner at A&M, Dawson has held his position of director of operations for both the men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams since graduating in 2007.

Most Read

Steven Davenport went missing on Tuesday, May 26.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office issues CLEAR Alert for missing senior
Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Watch canceled for the Brazos Valley
College Station pet stores no longer allowed to sell puppy mill puppies
A Flood Warning is in effect for much of Burleson County until 2:30am Saturday.
Torrential rain prompts flood warnings in Burleson County
Zachary Terry, 25, was involved in an oilfield explosion in October.
Oilfield explosion survivor grateful for St. Joseph Health medical team

Latest News

Sam Houston Bearkats Baseball logo
No. 5 Sam Houston Holds Off No. 1 Abilene Christian to Punch Title Game Ticket
A&M
Kick Times for Texas A&M Football’s First Three Games Announced
Rudder
Rudder’s Mitchell signs wrestling scholarship with Waldorf College
Bearkat
Bearkats honored at State Capitol
Bombers
Bombers Preview 2021 Season in Media Press Conference