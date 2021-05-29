Advertisement

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Madison County

Normangee structure fire
Normangee structure fire(Madison County Sheriff's Office | Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters worked to put out a structure fire in Normangee on Friday.

The fire took place at the 8000 block of Vaughn Lane, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries associated with the fire.

The Normangee Volunteer Fire Department says the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it as we receive information.

