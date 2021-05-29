Flags placed in Brazos County cemeteries to honor veterans ahead of Memorial Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday morning, community members and several veterans organizations met at the College Station Cemetery to place flags on the graves of veterans. A tradition that started around 1987 with 150 flags being installed has grown into an annual tradition where over 1,100 flags mark the spot where those who made the ultimate sacrifice rest.

Larry Potts is the president of the National Sojourners chapter of College Station and served in the United States Air Force for 25 years. He says he’s seen many of his brothers and sisters perish over the years, and it’s important that we honor them on this Memorial Day by putting flags on their graves and keeping their legacy alive. Potts says the flag symbolizes honor, courage, and freedom, so this makes a fitting tribute to veterans.

“It’s one emblem that all the military people hold in high regard. By putting them on their grave, it’s a symbol of our honor to these people who served in the military.”

Elizabeth and Naveen Cunha are College Station residents and school teachers. They say it’s important that the veterans are not forgotten.

“It’s magic to be out here and hear their names being called all over the cemetery. I think it’s an important way to acknowledge that the freedoms we have aren’t free and that these are the people that paid that price,” said Elizabeth Cunha.

“We are both school teachers, and a lot of times when we have these discussions with our students, they talk about their relatives and ancestors that fought and died,” said Naveen Cunha. “So it’s good also to bring that up for them, so the younger generation continues to remember those that have given their lives and sacrifice their lives for what we have in our country.”

Kathy Kothmann is a member of the La Villita Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She says Memorial Day is very personal and special for her because of her family’s long history in the military.

“I have eight different relatives that served in the revolutionary war in one capacity or another,” said Kothmann. “I’m very proud of our country. Our country is important, and our flag is important, and the people who serve our country by serving in the military have enabled us to have these freedoms. So I think recognizing them here on Memorial Day is just an awesome thing to do.”

Fallen veterans across the Brazos Valley are being honored today ahead of Memorial Day. Tonight on @KBTXNews, hear from community members on why it's important to them to honor veterans by placing flags on their final resting place. pic.twitter.com/hDYzECWLQP — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) May 29, 2021

