Oilfield explosion survivor grateful for St. Joseph Health medical team

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - May is National Trauma Awareness month and one St. Joseph Health patient is celebrating life while thanking those who helped save his.

Oklahoma resident Zachary Terry was working on an oilfield in Washington County in October when it exploded.

“The initial explosion did a lot of damage and then, you know, flying back into the iron is like falling out of a plane without a parachute,” said Terry.

Director of Trauma Sherry Jennings remembers the day Terry came to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital.

“We realized immediately that he potentially has some life-threatening injuries just based on his vital signs and the way that he looked,” said Jennings. “He was complaining of some trouble breathing. He had obvious injuries to his head, right arm, and right leg.”

Jennings says Terry suffered several fractures, lacerations, internal bleeding and needed nearly 60 units of blood.

“A lot of really horrible injuries from that blast,” said Jennings.

Terry says he was unconscious for two weeks.

“I remember waking up in this chair. My mom was sitting next to me and she said, ‘you were in an accident.’ The first thing I did was look around at all my limbs to make sure I didn’t lose anything,” said Terry.

Terry says if it weren’t for his medical team he wouldn’t be telling his story today.

“I thank every doctor at St. Joseph that helped me. All the nurses, all the staff, everybody, they’re just amazing,” said Terry.

“It was definitely a team effort and we’re very blessed to have all those resources at St. Joseph to take care of all those patients like Zach who truly need it,” said Jennings. “Whenever their life is on the line, they’re able to come here and get the care that they need and we’re so proud of that.”

Jennings says Terry is an example of why they do what they do.

“He is the poster child of why we do what we do and why we want to do it so exceptionally well for everyone that comes through our doors,” said Jennings. “Not everyone has that success story and it’s very unfortunate when they don’t but the people we do get to save we want to do everything within our power to take care of them,”

Terry says his recovery is far from over but he’s excited to get back to his old life.

“I’m really just trying to get back to my life, me and my wife’s life, back to what it was. It was amazing, it was awesome,” said Terry. “I thank God every day that he got me through this.”

