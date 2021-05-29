Quick round of showers, isolated storms possible this afternoon

We managed to slip down into the upper 60s thanks to yesterday’s storms and a slightly cooler airmass that has graced us with its presence just in time for the holiday weekend! Saturday finishes on the warm side, with a good mix of clouds and sun and temperatures warming to 80 degrees or so. Afternoon sun could very well allow for some showers and a couple storms to develop - so keep that in mind for any later afternoon lake/pool plans. Cloud to ground lightning, brief heavy rain, and with the heaviest storms, some gusts to 40mph or so will be possible, so just know a way to get indoors quick if one of those likely short-lived storms pops up.

Sunday looks dry once again after a beautiful start. We then turn our attention to the next week, where scattered rain and storm chances emerge once again. Memorial Day itself looks relatively dry, though we won’t be able to rule out some more isolated to even scattered afternoon activity with about the same impacts as what we could see today. Heavier, more widespread rain may be waiting for us through the rest of next week as several disturbances move overhead and the gulf opens back up to give ample moisture.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms. High: 81. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 68. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 84. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 68. Wind: ESE 5-10

