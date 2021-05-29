Advertisement

Torrential rain prompts flood warnings in Burleson County

Flood Warning in effect until 2:30am Saturday
A Flood Warning is in effect for much of Burleson County until 2:30am Saturday.
A Flood Warning is in effect for much of Burleson County until 2:30am Saturday.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A strong, spring thunderstorm deposited 2″ to 4″ of rain over much of Burleson County within a matter of one to two hours. Flash flooding was initially reported on many roads across the county, including both Highway 21 and Highway 36 in and near Caldwell.

The Flash Flood Warning expired as rapid increase in floodwaters and street flooding slowed, but ongoing, residual flooding remained Friday night as rain continued into the 9 pm hour. A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for much of Burleson County until 2:30am Saturday.

Radar estimates of 4″ of rain were noted in and southwest of Caldwell along with areas three to five miles west of Snook.

PinPoint Radar estimates of Friday evening's rain in Burleson County, as of 9pm
PinPoint Radar estimates of Friday evening's rain in Burleson County, as of 9pm(KBTX)

According to the National Weather Service, “it is difficult to accurately gauge the danger in crossing a flooded road, and it becomes even more difficult at night. A deceptively low amount of water can turn a vehicle into a dangerous situation. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Davenport went missing on Tuesday, May 26.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office issues CLEAR Alert for missing senior
Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Watch canceled for the Brazos Valley
College Station pet stores no longer allowed to sell puppy mill puppies
Zachary Terry, 25, was involved in an oilfield explosion in October.
Oilfield explosion survivor grateful for St. Joseph Health medical team

Latest News

Flags placed in Brazos County cemeteries to honor veterans ahead of Memorial Day
Flags placed in Brazos County cemeteries to honor veterans ahead of Memorial Day
Normangee structure fire
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Madison County
College Station Cemetery
Flags placed in Brazos County cemeteries to honor veterans ahead of Memorial Day
Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Watch canceled for the Brazos Valley
10pm WX Update
10Pm Web Update