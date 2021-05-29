Torrential rain prompts flood warnings in Burleson County

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A strong, spring thunderstorm deposited 2″ to 4″ of rain over much of Burleson County within a matter of one to two hours. Flash flooding was initially reported on many roads across the county, including both Highway 21 and Highway 36 in and near Caldwell.

Flooding remains an issue in Burleson County & Caldwell. This is from earlier after the ran started to let up in the 7pm hour.



📍 Hwy 36 & Hwy 21 intersection

📹Tom Kenney pic.twitter.com/X89xppBk9R — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 29, 2021

The Flash Flood Warning expired as rapid increase in floodwaters and street flooding slowed, but ongoing, residual flooding remained Friday night as rain continued into the 9 pm hour. A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for much of Burleson County until 2:30am Saturday.

Radar estimates of 4″ of rain were noted in and southwest of Caldwell along with areas three to five miles west of Snook.

PinPoint Radar estimates of Friday evening's rain in Burleson County, as of 9pm (KBTX)

According to the National Weather Service, “it is difficult to accurately gauge the danger in crossing a flooded road, and it becomes even more difficult at night. A deceptively low amount of water can turn a vehicle into a dangerous situation. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

