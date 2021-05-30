A new exhibit at the Brazos Valley African American Museum dives into the importance of water

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Smithsonian’s “Water/Ways” exhibit is now on display at the Brazos Valley African American Museum (BVAAM).

The exhibit focuses on the various sources of water, the purpose of water, the environmental and cultural impact water has on society, and water availability.

Judy Cato was taking in the exhibit Saturday. She says displays like the waterways exhibit play an important role in educating people about the importance of water.

“I think there are a lot of things that we take for granted and especially about water,” said Cato. “I mean, if you look around at the exhibit, it talks about how much water is needed to do certain things, and I think we kind of take for granted that there is water and what it’s used for, and actually that there are anticipated shortages of water.”

She says museums like the BVAAM play a vital role in educating the community.

“I think it’s important for people to just know different things. I mean, outside of the realm of things you would normally think about or normally do,” said Cato. “This is something a little bit different, and I think it’s always good to find out new things.”

Cato says the BVAAM is a valuable entity of the community.

“I moved here about two months ago, and this is the only museum. This is the only thing I really found that had African-Americans in front of it, so that aspect in and of itself, I think is very important to the community and I think to people coming here,” said Cato. “To see that there is something that is tied to African-Americans and our heritage.”

The exhibition will be available from May 29 to July 10. Admission is free.

Smithsonian Water/Ways Exhibition How appropriate that we have rain during the VIP Opening Reception of the Brazos Valley African American Museum Smithsonian Museum on Main Street Water/Ways. It is a beautiful exhibition with displays, video, audio, and interactive stations all about water. It's a must see! Come out Saturday, May 29th for the grand opening from 10 am - 4 pm. The Smithsonian will be on display until July 17th.

