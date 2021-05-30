American Legion hosting Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, May 31 outside on the back patio at Post #159 American Legion at 101 Waco Street in Bryan as a solemn remembrance to honor America’s fallen heroes.

Post Commander Tom Marty will give brief remarks and Post Chaplain Don Hutchcraft will read the names of area veterans lost this year. The guest speaker is Brazos County Health District Health Authority, Dr. Seth Sullivan, and live music will be performed by Samual Holberg. Post #159 Honor Guard will perform a 3-shot rifle volley and sound “Taps” at the conclusion of the ceremony.

The public is welcome, and all veterans and their families are especially encouraged to attend.

The observance of Memorial Day preserves the important purpose of Memorial Day: A solemn commemoration to ensure the sacrifices of America’s fallen heroes and their families are never forgotten.

American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic, mutual-help, war-time veterans’ organization. Local posts provide community service and offer programs that align with the four pillars: Veteran’s Affairs and Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, Children, and Youth.

To learn more visit www.alegion159.org, email post159@alegion159.org, or leave a voicemail at 979-778-1936.

