Horseshoe Tour Tournament comes to Bryan for the first time

“We have pitchers from all over the country, some of the best in the entire world.”
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Horseshoe Tour Tournament made its debut in Bryan Saturday and will call the Brazos Valley home for Memorial Day weekend. Horseshoe enthusiasts from across Texas and as far as Alabama, Missouri, Kansas, Massachusetts, and more descended on the Sue Haswell Memorial Park in Bryan to compete for cash, prizes, and bragging rights.

Several nationally recognized horseshoe world champions are in attendance, including the 9-time women’s world champion Joan Elmore, 2018 women’s champion Max Griffith, and senior women’s champion Barbara Taylor.

It’s Horseshoe Time in Texas! The Texas Ringer Roundup starts today!

Posted by South Central Horseshoe Club - Bryan, Texas on Saturday, May 29, 2021

Steven Schmidt is the league director for the South Central Horseshoe Club in Bryan. He says this is the second time the tournament has come to Texas and the first time for the City of Bryan, which is exciting.

“This is our first one. We’ve never had one before. We put in a bid with the city in order to get the horseshoe tour to come out here. We have pitchers from all over the country, some of the best in the entire world,” said Schmidt. “We have right at 93 pitchers playing here today. We had a little bit of weather, but our club came together, and we got it all ready to go, and we’re going to have some fun today.”

The South Central Horseshoe Club is based in Bryan. To find out more on the South Central Horseshoe Club, click here.

The finals of the tournament will continue Sunday at 10:00 A.M.

To find out more about the Horseshoe Tour, click here.

Horseshoe Tour Tournament comes to Bryan for the first time
A new exhibit at the Brazos Valley African American Museum dives into the importance of water
Flags placed around Brazos County cemeteries to honor veterans ahead of Memorial Day
