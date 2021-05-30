Horseshoe Tour Tournament comes to Bryan for the first time

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Horseshoe Tour Tournament made its debut in Bryan Saturday and will call the Brazos Valley home for Memorial Day weekend. Horseshoe enthusiasts from across Texas and as far as Alabama, Missouri, Kansas, Massachusetts, and more descended on the Sue Haswell Memorial Park in Bryan to compete for cash, prizes, and bragging rights.

Several nationally recognized horseshoe world champions are in attendance, including the 9-time women’s world champion Joan Elmore, 2018 women’s champion Max Griffith, and senior women’s champion Barbara Taylor.

Steven Schmidt is the league director for the South Central Horseshoe Club in Bryan. He says this is the second time the tournament has come to Texas and the first time for the City of Bryan, which is exciting.

“This is our first one. We’ve never had one before. We put in a bid with the city in order to get the horseshoe tour to come out here. We have pitchers from all over the country, some of the best in the entire world,” said Schmidt. “We have right at 93 pitchers playing here today. We had a little bit of weather, but our club came together, and we got it all ready to go, and we’re going to have some fun today.”

The South Central Horseshoe Club is based in Bryan. To find out more on the South Central Horseshoe Club, click here.

The finals of the tournament will continue Sunday at 10:00 A.M.

To find out more about the Horseshoe Tour, click here.

The city of Bryan is hosting its 1st #Horseshoe Tour Tournament at Sue Haswell Park. Horseshoe pitchers from across the country are here for Memorial Day weekend. Details tonight on @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/fKePb6mcVp — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) May 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.