Daily chance for rain, thunderstorms this week -- starting with Memorial Day

Active weather pattern remains in place across Texas as we close out the month of May and walk into June. Most of the stormy weather is expected west and northwest of the Brazos Valley Monday, although a bit of rain is not ruled out locally. Outdoor plans to observe Memorial Day? Isolated rain may drift into the western reaches of the area between mid-morning and midday (20%). By late afternoon and early evening, a few more brief spots of rain and non-severe thunderstorms are not ruled out for dinner-time grilling plans. Tuesday morning, a complex of thunderstorms could reach the far northern Brazos Valley ahead of sunrise. As those storms weaken, an outflow boundary is expected to be stuck over the area. That has the potential to act as a focal point for new rain and storms to form by early afternoon. Still isolated in nature, but a few storms could be strong / severe with wind, lightning, pocket change size hail, and locally heavy downpours being the main concern.

An area of low pressure is expected to stall southwest of Texas, spawning little disturbances and ejecting them across the state through the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Daily rounds of scattered rain and thunderstorms remain possible into the weekend. While the overall severe weather threat is not incredibly high, a few stronger to briefly severe storms will not be ruled out on a day-to-day basis. As of this update, widespread 0.50″ to 1.25″, with localized 2″ rainfall totals are possible ahead of the weekend.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 68. Wind: E 5-10.

Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms. High: 86. Wind: SE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 70. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 87. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

