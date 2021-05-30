Advertisement

McNeese Claims Second-Straight Southland Baseball Tournament Title

McNeese Claims Second-Straight Southland Baseball Tournament Title
McNeese Claims Second-Straight Southland Baseball Tournament Title(Southland Conference)
By Southland Conference
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. – McNeese successfully defended its Southland Conference Baseball Tournament title after holding on for a 2-1 victory over Sam Houston on Saturday night at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field in Hammond, La.

Clayton Rasbeary provided the game-deciding moment with a two-run home run in the opening frame, his third blast of the tournament. He was named the tournament MVP after hitting 5-for-12 (.417) with six RBI, five runs and three long balls.

Cowboys starter Will Dion, who gave up a one-out triple to Southland Player of the Year Colton Cowser, punched out the final two batters of the inning to strike out the side. That gave the momentum to the Cowboy offense, which got the scoring underway on the two-run bomb from Rasbeary.

Dion joined Rasbeary on the all-tournament team after tossing three innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts to end the tournament with 14 strikeouts over 10 innings and just one earned run allowed.

The long ball served as a wakeup call for Bearkat starter Kyle Backhus as he retired the next 15 McNeese batters in order, pounding the strike zone with 40 of his 51 pitches in the zone over that span. However, even after tossing a complete game with just one earned run on three hits and six strikeouts, Backhus (4-2) was the losing pitcher.

Cowser registered his second extra-base hit in his next at-bat in the third with an RBI double in the right-center gap to cut the deficit in half. However, after Cowser advanced to third on a flyout in foul territory, Dion sat down his seventh batter on strikes to close the inning.

The Cowboys finally got to Backhus again in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases on back-to-back singles from Payton Harden and Rasbeary, but Backhus escaped the jam as Anthony MacKenzie turned the 6-3 double play.

Cameron Foster (5) earned the save after striking out four and scattering just two hits over the final 4.2 innings of the contest. With a pair of runners on and two outs in the eighth, he ousted the scoring threat by freezing Mason Schulz on a sweeping curveball to end the inning.

2021 Southland Conference All-Tournament Team

Clayton Rasbeary, McNeese (MVP)

Payton Harden, McNeese

Will Dion, McNeese

Colton Cowser, Sam Houston

Jack Rogers, Sam Houston

Blake Faecher, Sam Houston

Lance Lusk, Sam Houston

Hunter Gieser, Abilene Christian

Brett Hammit, Abilene Christian

Rhett Rosevear, Southeastern Louisiana

Darren Willis, New Orleans

John Gaddis, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Most Read

Zachary Terry, 25, was involved in an oilfield explosion in October.
Oilfield explosion survivor grateful for St. Joseph Health medical team
A Flood Warning is in effect for much of Burleson County until 2:30am Saturday.
Torrential rain prompts flood warnings in Burleson County
Steven Davenport went missing on Tuesday, May 26.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office issues CLEAR Alert for missing senior
College Station pet stores no longer allowed to sell puppy mill puppies
Normangee structure fire
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Madison County

Latest News

Mu breaks another collegiate record, Aggies total 24 entries to National Championship Meet
Bombers Secure First Win of the 2021 Season
Sam Houston Bearkats Baseball logo
No. 5 Sam Houston Holds Off No. 1 Abilene Christian to Punch Title Game Ticket
A&M
Kick Times for Texas A&M Football’s First Three Games Announced