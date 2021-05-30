Mu breaks another collegiate record, Aggies total 24 entries to National Championship Meet

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Track and Field team had 24 total entries that qualified for the national championship meet in Eugene, Oregon at the NCAA Preliminary West Round at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

The Aggies had a successful final day of the home prelim meet after yesterday’s running events were postponed due to the weather. The day started with the Aggie men’s 4x100m relay punching their ticket to the National Championships with a top time of 39.83 seconds. Orange Bowl MVP Devon Achane qualified for both the 100m (10.26) and 200m (20.40). Lance Broom will join Achane in the 200 with a personal best 20.60.

In the men’s 800m Brandon Miller won his heat in 1:45.57. Devin Dixon also qualified for Eugene in 1:47.65. In the men’s 400m hurdles Moitalel Mpoke finished 3rd with a personal best 48.81. Bryce Deadmon advances in the 400m with the best time of the day in 44.57. The men’s 4x400m relay finished second in 3:03.12.

The women’s events were highlighted by freshman phenom Athing Mu who set another collegiate record. Already the collegiate record holder in the 800m, Mu broke the 400m record with a time of 49.68. Mu’s teammates Charokee Young and Tierra Robinson-Jones will be joining her in Eugene with times of 50.85 and 51.50 respectively.

The Aggie women’s 4x400m relay team also won the west prelim with a world-leading time 3:25.84. Kayla Robinson and Summer Thorpe both qualified in the 100m hurdles with times of 13.13 and 13.22.

In the field events Saturday, Tyra Gittens and Lamara Distin both advanced in the high jump after both clearing 1.82m.

The NCAA Outdoor National Championship Meet in Eugene, Oregon is set for June 9th-June12th.

