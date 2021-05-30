Advertisement

Mu breaks another collegiate record, Aggies total 24 entries to National Championship Meet

Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Track and Field team had 24 total entries that qualified for the national championship meet in Eugene, Oregon at the NCAA Preliminary West Round at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

The Aggies had a successful final day of the home prelim meet after yesterday’s running events were postponed due to the weather. The day started with the Aggie men’s 4x100m relay punching their ticket to the National Championships with a top time of 39.83 seconds. Orange Bowl MVP Devon Achane qualified for both the 100m (10.26) and 200m (20.40). Lance Broom will join Achane in the 200 with a personal best 20.60.

In the men’s 800m Brandon Miller won his heat in 1:45.57. Devin Dixon also qualified for Eugene in 1:47.65. In the men’s 400m hurdles Moitalel Mpoke finished 3rd with a personal best 48.81. Bryce Deadmon advances in the 400m with the best time of the day in 44.57. The men’s 4x400m relay finished second in 3:03.12.

The women’s events were highlighted by freshman phenom Athing Mu who set another collegiate record. Already the collegiate record holder in the 800m, Mu broke the 400m record with a time of 49.68. Mu’s teammates Charokee Young and Tierra Robinson-Jones will be joining her in Eugene with times of 50.85 and 51.50 respectively.

The Aggie women’s 4x400m relay team also won the west prelim with a world-leading time 3:25.84. Kayla Robinson and Summer Thorpe both qualified in the 100m hurdles with times of 13.13 and 13.22.

In the field events Saturday, Tyra Gittens and Lamara Distin both advanced in the high jump after both clearing 1.82m.

The NCAA Outdoor National Championship Meet in Eugene, Oregon is set for June 9th-June12th.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Terry, 25, was involved in an oilfield explosion in October.
Oilfield explosion survivor grateful for St. Joseph Health medical team
A Flood Warning is in effect for much of Burleson County until 2:30am Saturday.
Torrential rain prompts flood warnings in Burleson County
Steven Davenport went missing on Tuesday, May 26.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office issues CLEAR Alert for missing senior
College Station pet stores no longer allowed to sell puppy mill puppies
Normangee structure fire
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Madison County

Latest News

Bombers Secure First Win of the 2021 Season
McNeese Claims Second-Straight Southland Baseball Tournament Title
McNeese Claims Second-Straight Southland Baseball Tournament Title
Sam Houston Bearkats Baseball logo
No. 5 Sam Houston Holds Off No. 1 Abilene Christian to Punch Title Game Ticket
A&M
Kick Times for Texas A&M Football’s First Three Games Announced