A few showers possible Memorial Day ahead of daily rain & storm chances this week

It’s a muggy start to this Memorial Day Monday with most of us waking up in the upper 60s/low 70s. As we wrap up the month of May, the cloud cover looks to stay in place for the majority of the day with a few showers possible before the day is done. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans that you may have to observe Memorial Day, but know that an isolated shower or two/stray rumble will be possible, especially by the afternoon as daytime highs reach for the mid 80s.

The rain chances only increase from here through the rest of the week. Eyes will turn to our north and west overnight tonight as a cluster of rain and thunderstorms drifts to the southeast. We’ll have to watch how well the activity can hold together as it approaches the Brazos Valley for the complex is expected to weaken, but as additional boundaries remain in place overhead throughout the day, additional rain and thunderstorm development is possible by Tuesday afternoon. This activity is still slated to be isolated in nature, but a few storms could be strong / severe with wind, lightning, pocket change size hail, and locally heavy downpours being the main concern.

An area of low pressure is expected to stall southwest of Texas, spawning little disturbances and ejecting them across the state through the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Daily rounds of scattered rain and thunderstorms remain possible into the weekend. While the overall severe weather threat is not incredibly high, a few stronger to briefly severe storms will not be ruled out on a day-to-day basis. As of this update, widespread 0.75″ to 1.25″, with localized 2″ rainfall totals are possible ahead of the weekend.

Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms. High: 86. Wind: SE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 70. Wind: SE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 87. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

