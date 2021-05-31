BCS Vietnam Veterans of America chapter honors fallen heroes with annual Memorial Day ceremony

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Chapter 937 of the Vietnam Veterans of America held its annual Memorial Day ceremony Sunday honoring Brazos Valley veterans who died fighting in the Vietnam War.

Since the Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial was unveiled in 2014, the local BCS chapter of the VVA has held its May ceremony where it stands in Downtown Bryan in front of the Clara B. Mounce Public Library. The monument immortalizes the name of every Brazos Valley veteran who died in Vietnam with an engraving on one of its sides.

Mike Southerland served as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam and has lived in Bryan since 1984. He was the keynote speaker at this year’s ceremony.

“It’s a time for people to remember the sacrifices that others have made for what they have,” Southerland said. “I mean, we talk about people having freedom, but we have much more than freedom. We have the strongest nation in the world based on those people that did what they did before them.”

Each of the names engraved on the monument is also displayed on a white cross that’s erected specifically for the ceremony. They’re arranged on the lawn right next to the memorial every year.

John Hince, who is also a Vietnam veteran, says it’s important Memorial Day is celebrated from the heart.

“At some point in life, if you really want to get a sense of what Vietnam is, you need to personalize it,” Hince said. “It’s not this X number of men and women died. It’s I knew someone who never came home from Vietnam. You make it far more important to you as an individual. Almost everyone here has a friend or maybe somebody they went to school with who didn’t come home from Vietnam.”

“Most of them were 19 years old when they were killed, in any war they’re 19 years old,” Southerland said. “They give up school. They give up children. They give up family. They give up everything.”

Hince says he personalizes Memorial Day by remembering three young men with whom he went to high school. All three of them gave their lives to the war effort in Vietnam.

“I played sports with them. We were friends,” Hince said. “Those three young men, from this little place up in Pennsylvania, they never came home. You must personalize to make it real. I’ll never forget them.”

Southerland says ceremonies like the one held Sunday are important to re-energize people’s national pride and appreciation for the sacrifice of those who fought, but telling those stories to people one-on-one is the most effective way to communicate with them about what’s happened and why it truly matters.

“When you forget your history and you bury it, I think you lose sight of who you are and where you’re going,” Southerland said. “Being able to talk to people and try to get them to understand what’s happened, and how people before them have sacrificed and the way they’ve done so, they need to respect that. When their time comes and they get the knock, they’ve got to go. That’s the only way we keep America the way it is.”

While both Southerland and Hince say they have no problem with people spending extra time with their families at a barbecue or a day on the lake over Memorial Day weekend, they both say they hope people still take the time to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I think when they do that, they probably ought to think about their relatives that have fought and died and mention them to their kids,” Southerland said.

“If you want to give back, find a group that’s putting out flags at a cemetery and volunteer to help,” Hince said. “Help someone put some flags on graves. That’s the most important thing.”

