Bryan American Legion host Memorial Day ceremony

By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday morning, Post #159 American Legion in Bryan hosted a Memorial Day ceremony.

Post Commander Thomas Marty says the meaning behind the honorable days has gotten lost over the years.

“It kind of became more of a celebration, but for military members, Memorial Day is a very solemn occasion where we remember people who have lost their lives in combat,” said Marty.

It’s a personal meaning for those like World War II Veteran Frank Kocman.

“I want to recognize my comrades in arms. The ones that are deceased and the ones that are still here. I’m just glad God left me here for 95 years so I can recognize them,” said Kocman.

“Some War World II Veterans are here, Korean War Veterans, Vietnam Veterans. They all lost friends, brothers, and sisters in those conflicts,” said Marty.

Guest of all ages listened as Marty led the ceremony. Brazos County Health Authority and Navy Veteran, Dr. Seth Sullivan was the guest speaker while Samual Holber performed Amazing Grace.

“The community came out in response to what we’re doing here today and the ability to have a lot of young people here to be a part of this and understand the true meaning of Memorial Day.

The ceremony honored America’s fallen heroes and gave thanks to those who have risked their lives serving our country.

At the end of the ceremony, the Post #159 Honor Guard performed a 3-shot rifle volley.

