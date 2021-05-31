Cameron ISD senior gets internship with manufacturing company

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A Cameron ISD senior is being recognized for getting an internship with a Cameron manufacturing company.

According to the district, C.H. Yoe High School Senior Hagen Kirk has been selected for an internship with Butler Weldments, who fabricate machined metal products in Cameron. Hagen will attend the internship part-time during his senior year of high school in 2021-2022.

The district said Butler Weldments has been in business for over 40 years and is a family-owned small business that has cultivated strong ties in both the military and commercial sectors, all while focusing on expanding facilities, capabilities, industries and scope of work.

Congratulations to Hagen!

