Helicopter used in combat in Vietnam War now on display in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A retired military helicopter used in the Vietnam War was accessible to the public in Downtown Bryan Sunday.

The OH-58A Kiowa that now sits at 418 North Main Street flew nearly 1,500 hours in Vietnam after arriving there in December of 1970. People had the chance to open up the doors and get inside for an up-close look.

Charles G. Mancuso is a Brazos Valley resident who purchased the chopper from the government last year.

”I think it’s an important piece of history that’s here, that we need to know about,” Mancuso said. “We need to let the young people come and take a look. We need the older people to come and tell their grandkids this was over in Vietnam. This is the country where it was. This is what happened. We lost a lot of people there.”

Mancuso says this particular helicopter was used in both combat and observance missions during the war. You can see the spots on the body of the aircraft where it’s been patched up as a result of enemy gunfire. It was also used in training settings stateside after leaving Vietnam.

With the help of his friend and Vietnam helicopter pilot Mike Southerland, Mancuso traveled to Montgomery, Alabama to pick it up and bring it back to Bryan.

“Wherever we stopped, there was always someone who wanted to take a look and know a little bit about it,” Mancuso said. “That was really pretty neat.”

Mancuso says displaying it to the public is one way he feels like he can pay tribute to those who served in the war.

“I remember when they came back in the mid to late 70′s how they were treated, and they did nothing wrong. They went to Vietnam and did what they were supposed to do and what they were told to do. They came back and the public really treated them badly,” Mancuso said. “It’s a shame it’s taken this long for them to finally be recognized for what they did. We need to realize what they sacrificed for us, and it’s my memorial and tribute to them.”

Mancuso says he hopes to make the helicopter available to the public to get inside and touch on most Friday and Saturday afternoons and evenings, along with special events in downtown such as First Fridays and farmers markets.

