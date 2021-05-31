New week, new month, more rain on the way

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Walking into the month of June with the same treatment most of May gave the Brazos Valley: stormy. Rounds of rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast every day this week. While rain is not expected to reach your backyard each day and while this is not a complete washout of a forecast, it is expected that rounds of activity drift through the Brazos Valley at least once every 24-hour period.

Isolated showers will be possible for some by Monday afternoon -- but no need to cancel any outdoor plans! (KBTX)

Memorial Day is likely to feature a few pop-up showers by the afternoon. Most of this rain is expected to be brief and spotty in nature. However, by evening -- 5pm to 7pm -- an isolated storm may develop to produce a localized pocket of 1″ rainfall somewhere in the Central or Northern Brazos Valley. Outdoor plans? Most remain dry, but a good idea to keep the rain jacket in the car should a shower briefly pass you by.

Keep the rain gear handy over the next several days as scattered rain and storm chances stick with us. (KBTX)

Speaking of the rain jacket, you’ll want to keep it handy through the rest of the week. Severe storms are anticipated to form in West Texas Monday afternoon and evening. As those storms move east, they are projected to pass through the state as a healthy line. By the time they reach the Brazos Valley as early as late Monday and into pre-sunrise Tuesday, that line will likely break down in a more stable air mass but could still have some punch. Gusty wind, lightning, and areas of heavy rain may lead the day off, passing from north to south. If so, that could be good enough to clear out the rest of the day from any sort of storm activity.

A few pop-up showers/iso. rumbles will be possible at times this afternoon, but won't touch everyone and shouldn't wash out Memorial Day plans. Keeping eyes on the potential to see a few storms move into our n. counties late Monday/pre-sunrise Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/cqUehZVEfG — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) May 31, 2021

Coverage of rain is expected to increase throughout the rest of the week. As small disturbances pass through Texas, the potential for these rounds will come down to fine details to determine timing and potential. Considering the high volume of moisture available in the atmosphere, any stronger storm could produce localized flood concerns, along with strong wind, hail to the size of a quarter or slightly larger, and frequent lightning. Saturated soils may lead to flooding in areas that typically do not experience it in heavy rainfall events. That soil may also struggle to hold tree roots in higher instances of wind, which could topple trees -- healthy or not -- easier than drier conditions. By the time the week’s activity is said and done, additional rainfall amounts of 0.75″ - 1.25″ with localized higher totals up to 2″ are not completely out of the question.

