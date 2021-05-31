Advertisement

New week, new month, more rain on the way

Localized downpours and isolated strong/severe storms possible
Times of heavy rainfall will lead to localized flood concerns this week and for the first weekend in June.
Times of heavy rainfall will lead to localized flood concerns this week and for the first weekend in June.(KBTX)
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Walking into the month of June with the same treatment most of May gave the Brazos Valley: stormy. Rounds of rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast every day this week. While rain is not expected to reach your backyard each day, while this is not a complete washout of a forecast, it is expected that rounds of activity drift through the Brazos Valley at least once every 24-hour period.

Spotty showers to a stray, non-severe thunderstorm are expected for Memorial Day.
Spotty showers to a stray, non-severe thunderstorm are expected for Memorial Day.(KBTX)

Memorial Day is likely to feature a few pop-up showers that could start as early as the late morning. Most of this rain is expected to be the pop-up, fall-down type activity that does not last long. However, by evening -- 5pm to 7pm -- an isolated storm may develop to produce a localized pocket of 1″ rainfall somewhere in the Central or Northern Brazos Valley. Outdoor plans? Most remain dry, those that find rain should only experience it for a short time.

Rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected to pass through the Brazos Valley each day this week.
Rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected to pass through the Brazos Valley each day this week.(KBTX)

Severe storms are anticipated to form in West Texas Monday afternoon and evening. As those storms move east, they are projected to pass through the state as a healthy line. By the time they reach the Brazos Valley pre-sunrise Tuesday, that line will likely break down in a more stable air mass but could still have some punch. Gusty wind, lightning, and areas of heavy rain may lead the day off, passing from north to south. If so, that could be good enough to clear out the rest of the day from any sort of storm activity.

Coverage of rain is expected to increase throughout the rest of the week. As small disturbances pass through Texas, the potential for these rounds will come down to fine details to determine timing and potential. Considering the high volume of moisture available in the atmosphere, any stronger storm could produce localized flood concerns, along with strong wind, hail to the size of a quarter or slightly larger, and frequent lightning. Saturated soils may lead to flooding in areas that typically do not experience it in heavy rainfall events. That soil may also struggle to hold tree roots in higher instances of wind, which could topple trees -- healthy or not -- easier than drier conditions.

