Advertisement

Sam Houston’s Rogers named NCBWA Player of the Month

Sam Houston Bearkats Baseball logo
Sam Houston Bearkats Baseball logo(KBTX)
By NCBWA
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association has tabbed Sam Houston outfielder Jack Rogers its National Player of the Month and Arkansas right-handed reliever Kevin Kopps its National Pitcher of the Month for May, it was announced on Monday.

Rogers, a native of Spring, Texas, cranked eight homers over 19 games during May, batting .466 (34-for-73) with six doubles, one triple, eight homers and 22 RBI. The junior outfielder had six doubles, one triple, owning 11 walks, with a .904 slugging and a .552 on-base percentage, stealing five bags. Rogers finished the 2021 season hitting .367 (76-for-207) with 49 runs, 18 doubles, one triple, 16 homers and 55 RBI, stealing 12 bases.

Kopps becomes the first player in the six-year history of the NCBWA monthly awards to win in back-to-back months. The fifth-year senior out of Sugar Land, Texas, had a 4-0 record and a 0.67 ERA over nine relief outings in May. He saved four games, worked 27 innings, allowing just two runs and four walks, striking out 34. The NCAA leader in ERA with a 0.81 mark, Kopps has gone 10-0 over 28 outings, saving 10 games. He has worked 66.1 innings and allowed only 37 hits – a .161 opponent average – walking 15 and striking out 105. Kopps led the Razorbacks to the No. 1 national seed and the Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship, earning SEC Pitcher of the Year honors from the league coaches.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that the NCBWA has honored a player and pitcher of the month. Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of the sport. For more information about the NCBWA, visit ncbwa.com.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.
Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas
Steven Douglas Davenport was found just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday by search teams.
Search teams find missing Leon County man alive near his home
College Station pet stores no longer allowed to sell puppy mill puppies
FILE – This file image shows the Texas State Capitol.
Dems walk, stop Texas GOP’s sweeping voting restrictions
Zachary Terry, 25, was involved in an oilfield explosion in October.
Oilfield explosion survivor grateful for St. Joseph Health medical team

Latest News

Swim
No Days Off: Aggie swimmers preparing for Olympic Trials
Texas A&M's Chloe Stepanek trains for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
No Days Off: Aggie swimmers preparing for Olympic Trials
Sam Houston Men’s golf makes the cut at National Championship
Sam Houston Men’s golf makes the cut at National Championship
Sam Houston Men’s golf makes the cut at National Championship