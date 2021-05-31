Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Milam, Robertson Counties EXPIRES

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has EXPIRED for the Brazos Valley
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Milam and Robertson Counties until 7pm Monday.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Milam and Robertson Counties until 7pm Monday.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be allowed to expire for Milam & Robertson Counties at 7pm. There will still need to monitor for strong storms and rain in the Brazos Valley, but for most, likely not until after 11pm or midnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for the following counties until 7pm:

• Milam • Robertson

At the time of the watch, severe thunderstorms were associated with a line of activity moving away from Abilene at 30-35mph. Active warnings were in place for the potential of 60 - 65mph wind gusts. The primary threats listed with this watch:

  • Scattered large hail up to pocket change size, with isolated very large hail events to 2″ in diameter possible
  • Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70mph possible

While this watch does include Milam and Robertson Counties, fairly quiet weather is anticipated there through the duration of the watch. Latest guidance suggests this line of storms will not reach the Northern Brazos Valley until sometime between 10pm Monday and 12am Tuesday. At that time, isolated gusty wind will remain possible, but overall storm progress should be diminishing as it continues south into the Brazos Valley. An extension of the watch could be issued further south and for more of Brazos Valley, if needed.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

