Team R.W.B Bryan/College Station Host Memorial Day Workout

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As we observe Memorial Day the Team Red, White, and Blue chapter of Bryan/College Station held a workout to honor a fallen Navy Seal. Veterans and civilians gathered to participate in a CrossFit routine dedicated to Lieutenant Michael Murphy called “The Murph.”

“The Murph” is no easy task. It starts with a mile walk or run followed by 100 pull-ups, 100 sit-ups, and 100 squats. Another mile walk or run concludes the workout.

Team R.W.B member Kip Ratliff hopes that today’s workout encourages people to come see what their organization is all about.

“There’s a lot of people sitting at home right now like ‘oh this my day off’. Hey come on out, socialize a little bit, get to know the group and you know it might be something you’re interested in,” said Ratliff.

Team R.W.B. Bryan/College Station was up early this Memorial Day to complete "The Murph" workout honoring Lieutenant Michael Murphy. pic.twitter.com/eQWKuWokVH — Conner Beene (@KBTXConner) May 31, 2021

Team R.W.B. has multiple chapters across the country whose purpose is to get veterans involved in their communities with physical and social activities. Ratliff also says the country loses a lot of veterans every day, so if they know people are still out here trying to do this challenge, it may encourage them to come forward to be part of that team again.

Team R.W.B Bryan/College Station looks forward to hosting another Memorial Day workout next year.

